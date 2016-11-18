Turkey Bowl Week: Your guide to Darien vs. New Canaan football

For the third straight year, Darien and New Canaan meet in the Turkey Bowl as the top two teams in Connecticut and the FCIAC. Here’s all you need to know about the big game — whether you’ve got a ticket or plan to watch it live on HAN Network.
In one of the oldest rivalries in Connecticut, Darien and New Canaan have been playing each other in football since the 1920s. This will be the fourth time they’ve met on Thanksgiving morning as the top teams in the FCIAC. And while last year’s 50th FCIAC Football Championship was the last official league title game, this year’s has all the same feel.
On Monday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m., HAN Network will be broadcast a live edition of Nutmeg Sports at Darien High School. We’ll do the same at New Canaan High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 2. The on Wednesday, Nov. 22, we’ll have a two-hour special starting at 11 a.m. live from Dunning Field.
Here’s your guide to the big game — from how to get a ticket to who to watch to where to watch. (If we missed anything, please let us know by emailing [email protected] .
How to get a ticket
Because it’s not the FCIAC Championship, the Rams will host this year’s Turkey Bowl after the last two were held at Stamford’s Boyle Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 10,000. New Canaan’s Dunning Field has about 2,000 seats but is bringing in extra bleachers that will increase it to 3,200 seats. Including standing-room-only areas, New Canaan Athletic Director Jay Egan said he expects to sell about 4,000 total tickets.
Where to buy tickets: Tickets go on sale through both schools on Monday, Nov. 21, for $10. Find out how to get them in New Canaan here, and how to get them in Darien here. There will be no game day ticket sales. And tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Parking: New Canaan High School’s parking lot opens at 7 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. Overflow parking is available at South School across Farm Road from the high school, Saxe Middle School on South Avenue (Route 124) and at Waveny Park.
Gates: Dunning Field gates open at 8:45 a.m. Seating will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must have a ticket to enter Dunning. No backpacks, food or drink will be permitted in the stadium. No re-entry.
How to watch
If you aren’t one of the lucky 4,000 people to score a ticket to the game, you can watch all the action live on the HAN Network on Thanksgiving morning. Our coverage begins at 8 a.m. with a special extended Turkey Bowl FCIAC Tailgate program featuring interviews with players, coaches, first selectmen and more leading up to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. There are a few ways to watch HAN Network’s exclusive coverage on Thanksgiving:
Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network
Mobile: If you’re going to be traveling on Thanksgiving or in the stands at one of the many other Connecticut Thanksgiving rivalry games, watch the game on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.
On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of HAN Network’s broadcast on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.
On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.
Broadcast booth: HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito will lead the call on Thursday. In his first year as the lead voice of HAN Network sports, Frank’s impressive knowledge of Fairfield County sports and his in-depth analysis has helped make HAN Network the leader in live Connecticut sports.
Frank played for New Canaan in the 2008 Turkey Bowl and FCIAC Championship at Boyle Stadium and is a member of the last undefeated New Canaan football team. He’ll be joined by his former teammate Mike DiRocco in the booth and have HAN’s Kevin Coleman on the New Canaan sideline and Darien High School alumnus (and former HAN Radio intern) Alex Hagar on the Darien sideline.
History
• Darien-New Canaan football rivalry dates back to 1928: NCAdvertiser.com
• Watch the 2015 Turkey Bowl FCIAC Championship: HAN.Network
• Watch highlights of the 2015 Turkey Bowl FCIAC Championship: HAN.Network
• Photos from the 2015 Turkey Bowl FCIAC Championship: NCAdvertiser.com
• Photos from the 2014 Turkey Bowl FCIAC Championship: NCAdvertiser.com
• Photos from the 2008 Turkey Bowl FCIAC Championship: NCAdvertiser.com
Hype
The Darien Athletic Foundation released this hype video the week before the big game:
Coverage
• Darien and New Canaan atop the New Haven Register/GameTimeCT media poll: GameTimeCT.com
• Darien and New Canaan atop The Day’s coaches’ poll: TheDay.com
• Darien is ranked No. 1 in Class LL, Darien is No. 1 in Class L state tournament rankings coming into final game of regular season: CIACsports.com
• Scott Ericson’s take on Connecticut football after 10 weeks of games: StamfordAdvocate.com
• Sean Patrick Bowley’s Pre-Thanksgiving state football playoffs cheatsheet: GameTimeCT.com
• How Darien got here: DarienTimes.com
• How New Canaan got here: NCAdvertiser.com