The Ridgefield Press

Work Saturday at Route 35 bridge; alternating traffic Monday and Tuesday

By Macklin K. Reid on November 18, 2016 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Traffic backing up on Route 35 on Monday, Oct. 3. According to the site manager the project's construction will require alternating one-way traffic through Wednesday, Oct. 12. — Mack Reid photo

Traffic backing up on Route 35 during one of periods of alternating one-way traffic that are periodically required. — Mack Reid photo

Work will go on Saturday at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums, and on Monday and Tuesday next week drivers can expect lines of waiting traffic at the site, as “alternating one-way traffic” is planned.

Next week construction work will continue there Wednesday and perhaps on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, but the traffic situation those days should be back to “brief interruptions” as on Saturday, not the long lines for alternating one-way as on Monday and Tuesday.

Ryan Wodjenski of the State Department of Transportation notified the town of the plans by the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, in an email late Friday morning, Nov. 18.

“Baier has notified me they will be working on Saturday 11/19/16 and only brief traffic impacts will be expected,” Wodjenski said. “Next week’s construction schedule will have alternating one way traffic on Monday and Tuesday. Baier expects to be working on Wednesday and possibly Friday with only brief interruptions to traffic.”

Related posts:

  1. Route 35 open this week at bridge by Fox Hill
  2. Route 35 bridge work to briefly halt traffic next week

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post School board member resigns following complaint Next Post Letter: To my ‘liberal’ friends
About author
Macklin K. Reid

Macklin K. Reid


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress