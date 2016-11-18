Work Saturday at Route 35 bridge; alternating traffic Monday and Tuesday

Work will go on Saturday at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums, and on Monday and Tuesday next week drivers can expect lines of waiting traffic at the site, as “alternating one-way traffic” is planned.

Next week construction work will continue there Wednesday and perhaps on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, but the traffic situation those days should be back to “brief interruptions” as on Saturday, not the long lines for alternating one-way as on Monday and Tuesday.

Ryan Wodjenski of the State Department of Transportation notified the town of the plans by the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, in an email late Friday morning, Nov. 18.

“Baier has notified me they will be working on Saturday 11/19/16 and only brief traffic impacts will be expected,” Wodjenski said. “Next week’s construction schedule will have alternating one way traffic on Monday and Tuesday. Baier expects to be working on Wednesday and possibly Friday with only brief interruptions to traffic.”