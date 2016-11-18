Leaked questions were replaced, chairwoman says

The leaked questions that prompted a school board resignation were replaced with new ones before candidates for a school board vacancy were interviewed, according to school board chairwoman Frances Walton.

After interviews Tuesday night the board voted to appoint Dr. Stephanie Bell, head of the lower school at Wooster School in Danbury, to the vacancy left by Republican Scott Mason’s resignation.

But another candidate who had interviewed for Republican Town Committee’s endorsement, Kaitlyn Hayes, withdrew her candidacy at Tuesday night’s meeting, saying she’d been given the questions by school board member Karen Sulzinsky, who’d told her she planned on giving the questions to other candidates, as well.

Sulzinsky resigned Thursday, saying she wanted to spare the board a controversy over the matter. But she insisted the questions she’d shared weren’t secret, they were public, and she’d done nothing wrong. (See previous story.)

Walton said in an e-mail to The Press Thursday night that to remove any doubts about the fairness of the process she and Superintendent of Schools Karen Baldwin had written new questions before Tuesday’s interviews.

“At the Special Board of Education meeting on November 15, 2016, an individual who was a candidate for a position on the Board of Education spoke in public comment to rescind her candidacy for the vacancy on the board. Since this occurred, the board has received questions about the interview process for this vacancy. I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the public that the interview process was fair,” Walton said.

“On Sunday, November 13, 2016, I received a phone call from a candidate for the Board of Education vacancy. The candidate indicated that she was in possession of the interview questions that the board had planned to use for interviewing candidates and a rubric for the board to use in reviewing candidates’ responses to the interview questions.

“In order to ensure that the integrity of the interview process was intact, I immediately contacted the Superintendent, Dr. Karen Baldwin, and together we took action to develop new interview questions,” Walton said. “The new questions were used in the interview process. Therefore, we are confident that no candidate had any unfair advantage in the interview process.”

The school board will now have to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Sulzinsky, a Democrat. By town charter board members elected on a party ticket who leave mid-term must be replaced with another member of the same part, in this case a Democrat.

