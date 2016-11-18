Ridgefield alumni hockey game Nov. 25 at Winter Garden

For the Ridgefield High boys hockey program, a traditional contest is fast approaching.

The annual Erik F. Hoag Alumni Hockey Game will take place Friday, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m. at the Winter Garden Ice Arena in Ridgefield.

All former Ridgefield High School players are invited to compete in the game, which is played against current RHS varsity players.

A practice session for returning alumni is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day), from 8:10 to 9:40 a.m. at the Winter Garden. Alumni who would like to participate should arrive at least 30 minutes before each session and should complete the registration form found here.

The RHS varsity plays the returning alumni in a non-checking, fun game that also serves as a fund-raiser for the Erik Hoag Scholarship Fund. Money is raised by charging the alumni a fee to play in the game and by selling raffle tickets during the contest. Many of the alumni add an extra donation to the $50 fee, and incoming high school players are asked sell the 50/50 raffle tickets.

The game is named in honor of the late Erik F. Hoag, who played hockey in the Ridgefield youth and high school programs.

In 1996, the Hoag Family and the RHS Boys Hockey Booster Club established the Erik F. Hoag Memorial Scholarship at Ridgefield High School. The scholarship is awarded annually to the RHS senior boys hockey player who best exemplifies a winning attitude and an abounding love of the sport and also promotes team camaraderie.