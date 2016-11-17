School board member resigns following complaint

A school board member resigned Thursday after a candidate for a vacant seat complained she was distributing the questions to be asked of candidates for the vacancy.

Veteran school board member Karen Sulzinsky, a Democrat, resigned Thursday, Nov. 17, two days after the board appointed Dr. Stephanie Bell, head of the lower school at Wooster School in Danbury, to the vacancy left by Republican Scott Mason’s resignation. Bell had been endorsed by the Republican Town Committee. This leaves a new vacancy, for a Democratic seat.

Sulzinsky’s resignation letter was received by Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi on Thursday afternoon.

One of the six candidates who had interviewed for the endorsement of the Republican Town Committee to fill the Mason vacancy, Kaitlin Hayes, withdrew her candidacy for the position Tuesday night at the Board of Education’s interview session, saying that Sulzinsky had given her a copy of questions candidates were to be asked and told her Sulzinsky planned on giving the questions to other candidates as well.

“I wanted no part of this,” Hayes said. “…I felt the integrity of the entire process has been compromised.”

Hayes later e-mailed school board Chairwoman Fran Walton and said the statement she turned in was “written notes” for her appearance before the board and not meant for “public dissemination.”

Sulzinski told The Press that the questions the board asks candidates for vacancies aren’t secret, they’re public, but she had resigned rather than drag the board into controversy over it.

“The Board of Education conducts all its business fairly, openly, and in public. As a five-year member of the board I am proud of our accomplishments on behalf of Ridgefield’s students and families. My service to the town has been rewarding, I leave our BoE in good hands, and I look forward to a bright future for Ridgefield public schools. Now I turn my attention to taking care of my family, nurturing my growing business, and to working with the board as a parent advocate.”