Pancreatic cancer takes 42,000 lives a year: Be aware!

With a woman who lost her husband to pancreatic cancer, a woman who is a pancreatic cancer survivor, and her young son, all looking on the Board of Selectmen approved a proclamation Wednesday night making today, Thursday, Nov. 17, World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day in Ridgefield.

Nina Carranza, who the selectmen know as a volunteer working against pancreatic cancer since her husband’s death from it three years ago, introduced to the board Ruth Diamond and her son Theo.

“She is an 11 year survivor,” Carranza said. “This is why we do what we do.”

Carranza said that Diamond’s case had been caught early after she reported “itchiness” to her doctor. The proclamation the selectmen approved said that”when symptoms of pancreatic cancer present themselves it is generally in the later stages, and 71% of patients die within the first year of diagnosis”

Carranza told the selectmen the survival rate from pancreatic cancer had gone up from 6% to 8% — not as high a number as people would like to see, but moving in the right direction.

The proclamation said it is “the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate in the single digits, at just 8%.”

The proclamation said that “in 2016 an estimated 53,070 people in the United States will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers, and 41,780 will die from the disease.” In Connecticut, it adds, 540 deaths are expected this year from pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer has surpassed breast cancer to become the third-leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and it “is the seventh leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women across the world.”

And an estimated 418,451 new pancreatic cancer cases are expected to be diagnosed around the world by in 2016 by year’s end.