Yankee Fisherman, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016

We traveled up to Massachusetts, and while there were fish, there wasn’t a lot of catching. But what’s most important is family and friends, some of whom we’d never have met if not for a shared passion for the water, getting together and spending some time in a beautiful place among beautiful creatures.

If you can’t get fishing over the long Thanksgiving weekend, or if you need to get out of the house, the Fairfield Museum looks at the relationship between one coastal town and the water that’s shaped it in Rising Tides, on display through Feb. 28, 2017. As the museum posted on its website, “his hands-on exhibition invites visitors to explore the history of Fairfield and its region over the past four centuries. Look inside a Native American wigwam, climb into an American Revolution fort, decipher a spy code, and look through the windows of a trolley. Young and old alike will enjoy learning how people worked, lived, and built communities over time by exploring original objects, individual stories, and engaging activities. Sponsored by CT Humanities, Fairfield County Community Foundation, The Perry Family and Southport Area Association.”

We’ll also talk about the start of the Long Island Sound Blue Plan.

