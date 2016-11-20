Serving our Nation

This list includes Ridgefielders or former Ridgefielders serving in the United States military at home or abroad or as civilian contractors supporting the military. Families of deployed soldiers in the Army may also call the Family Assistance Hotline at 800-833-6622 for contact information. Military mail averages two weeks for delivery.

For other ways to support the troops, visit americasupportsyou.mil.

This list is always online at our website, TheRidgefieldPress.com, under "People." (Last updated: 6/18/2016)

Ssgt. Joshua Barton

20 Arbor Ridge Rd.

Torrington CT

2LT Gabriella (Bella) Bermudez

1st Platoon Leader

64th Military Police Company

Ft. Hood TX 76544

Sgt. Ashley Bertilson

20 Fairview Ave.

Ridgefield CT 06877

SPC Bishop, Samuel T.

JBSA

Fort Sam Houston TX 78234

MIDN Zachary Bodner

P.O. Box 11377

1 Wilson Road

United States Naval Academy

Annapolis MD 21412

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brendan M. Butler

Fort Meade MD 21113

Capt. Garrett Caponetti

47 Clifton Drive

Simsbury CT 06070

ET2 Louis Catanzaro

8135 Boonesborough Trail

Jacksonville, FL 32244

ENS Stephen da Cruz

1049 Freeboard Blvd

Pensacola FL 32057

LCpl Joseph S. Cullinan

Weapons Company

1st Battalion, 5th Marines

Unit 10205

FPO AP 96610-0205

Lt. Col. Paul Defloria

4139 Grace Circle

Beavercreek OH 45431-2983

AST3 Derrian Duryea

US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater

Commanding Officer

15100 Rescue Way

Clearwater FL 33762

Cadet Connor Findlay

PO Box 1086

West Point NY 10997

1s Lt. Sean Fitzgerald

2471 Raywood View #533

Colorado Springs CO 80920

Capt. Christopher Flood

1215 Mason Drive

Quantico VA 32134

LCDR Michael Garvey

770 5th St NW #1215

Washington, DC 20001

Lt. Cmdr. Todd Greene, USN

483 Penwood Drive

Edgewater MD 21037

Capt. Wells Hamilton, USMC

P.O. Box 24

Beaufort NC 28516

PFC Max Hastings

D Co 2-16 IN BN

PSC 831 Box 6907

FPO-AE 09363-0070

Lt. Col. Brian M. Hebert

58 Prospect Street

Ridgefield CT 06877

Jason Heiser

EOD MU 5

PSC 455 BOX 202

FPO AP 96540-1320

Brig. Gen. Sean Jenkins

Deputy Director Operations, CENTCOM

MacDill AFB, Tampa FL

Johnathan Keating

USMA

P.O. Box 2386

West Point NY 10997

1 LT. Mark Kelley, US Army

USAG-J

Unit 45013

Box 3235

APO AP 96338

Lance Corporal Nicholas Kelly

3rd LAR BN H&S

Box 788272, 29 Palms CA 92278-8272

SPC Matthew R Kirkpatrick

937A Emjay Way

Carthage NY 13619

Lt. Lisa Johnson Lowery

PSC 812

Box 3270

FPO AE 09627

Ssgt. Dustin J. Lowery

PSC 812

Box 3270

FPO AE 09627

Cadet Matt Lusardi

Virginia Military Institute

VMI Box 80944

Lexington VA 24450-0304

Pfc. Mary Marinelli, USMC

PM P/STC

PO Box 15240

Parris Island SC 29905

Cadet Bryan R.S. Mazzola

NU Box 521

158 Harmon Drive

Northfield VT 05663

Cadet Timothy Mines

PO Box 2996

West Point NY 10997

Lt. Jonathan R. Nelson

2414 Starfish Road

Virginia Beach VA 23451

Lt. Ryan T. Nelson

HSM-72 Main Body

Unit 200177 Box 25

FPO AA 34080

Captain Woodrow J. Peatt Jr.

410 E. Main Street

Lebanon IL 62254

Cpl. William P. Pfohl

VMAQ2/Seatshop

Unit 27521, FPO AE

09510-7521

Lance Corporal William D. Rose

PSC Box 8074

Cherry Point, NC. 28533-8000

Lt. JG Dylan Shay

860 N.E. Rimrock Drive

Bremerton WA 98311

SN Joseph Waite

35 Webster Road

Ridgefield CT 06877

2nd Lt. Robert Wendel

611 Bjornstad Street

U.S. Military Academy

Fort Benning GA 31905

Capt. Jeffrey Wilson

1600 Beach St. Apt 201

San Francisco CA 94123