Farmers market co-op ceremony

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Farmers Market Co-Op on Catoonah Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 9. The co-op, at 22 Catoonah Street, sells locally grown produce and dairy products as well as other locally made food items such as canned goods, olive oil and sauces. The co-op also sells naturally made beauty products, cleaning products, pet shampoo, candles, yarn, knitted items, and artwork. A grand opening on Nov. 19 is planned. Pictured, from left: Meredith Mulhearn, Cucumber & Chamomile Tea Shop and Nutrition Therapy; Holly Arrindell, Medicinal Skin; Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; John Devine, Ridgefield Economic Development Commission; Jen Mulhern, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce; Sandy Sutila, owner of the Farmers Market Co-Op, and Joe Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome.