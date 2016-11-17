The Ridgefield Press

Farmers market co-op ceremony

By The Ridgefield Press on November 17, 2016 in Business · 0 Comments

 

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Farmers Market Co-Op on Catoonah Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 9. The co-op, at 22 Catoonah Street, sells locally grown produce and dairy products as well as other locally made food items such as canned goods, olive oil and sauces. The co-op also sells naturally made beauty products, cleaning products, pet shampoo, candles, yarn, knitted items, and artwork. A grand opening on Nov. 19 is planned. Pictured, from left: Meredith Mulhearn, Cucumber & Chamomile Tea Shop and Nutrition Therapy; Holly Arrindell, Medicinal Skin; Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; John Devine, Ridgefield Economic Development Commission; Jen Mulhern, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce; Sandy Sutila, owner of the Farmers Market Co-Op, and Joe Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of the Farmers Market Co-Op on Catoonah Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Nov. 9. The co-op, at 22 Catoonah Street, sells locally grown produce and dairy products as well as other locally made food items such as canned goods, olive oil and sauces. The co-op also sells naturally made beauty products, cleaning products, pet shampoo, candles, yarn, knitted items, and artwork. A grand opening on Nov. 19 is planned. Pictured, from left: Meredith Mulhearn, Cucumber & Chamomile Tea Shop and Nutrition Therapy; Holly Arrindell, Medicinal Skin; Dee Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome; John Devine, Ridgefield Economic Development Commission; Jen Mulhern, Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce; Sandy Sutila, owner of the Farmers Market Co-Op, and Joe Strilowich, Personal Touch Welcome.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post ROAR: Resilience Next Post Churches, temple plan Thanksgiving choir
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress