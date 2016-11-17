The following shows are among those coming up at the Ridgefield Playhouse. For tickets, visit the box office, call 203-438-5795 or go to ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason will revisit his 1970 classic Alone Together on his new “Alone Together Again” tour on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m.

David Feherty brings his one-man show, David Feherty Off Tour: Wandering Around on His Own, to the Playhouse on Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m.

The spirit of Christmas comes to the stage on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with A Dickens Tale, a retelling of A Christmas Carol.

Comedian JB Smoove brings a night of stand-up to the Playhouse on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Broadway legend Chita Rivera will perform on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m.

NBC’s Formula 1 racing team of Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett are set to return on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7:30 p.m. for a year in review featuring footage and commentary.

The Canadian rock band Theory of a Deadman brings an acoustic set to the Playhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m.

The cinema classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) will be shown in HD on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.

Rock the holidays with Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin and more with Band of Merrymakers on Dec. 3

Stars of Broadway’s Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical bring The Doo Wop Project on Dec. 4.

Rock icon Melissa Etheridge will be at the Playhouse on Dec. 5.

A holiday soul party come to the stage with Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 8 p.m.

Irish-born and Irish-American musicians present Christmas with the Celts on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter, social justice activist and two-time Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer David Crosby returns Saturday, Dec. 10, at 8 p.m.

The Rolling Stones’ Olé Olé Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America is a feature documentary on Monday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. It follows the Stones’ tour of early 2016.

An encore performance of the Bolshoi’s version of The Nutcracker is for the whole family Friday, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m.

Pickers Keller Williams and Leo Kottke have teamed up for Shut the Folk Up and Listen on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 8 p.m.

Jefferson Starship returns on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. featuring original members David Freiberg and drummer Donny Baldwin, along with longtime members Chris Smith, Jude Gold and Cathy Richardson.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame vocal group The Coasters will take the stage on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m.

More than 50 years of Pink Floyd will be celebrated on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. in a theatrical presentation.

Martini-swigging, tuxedo clad Buster Poindexter is back Thursday, Jan. 19,

at 8 p.m.

Grammy Award winner Pat Metheny is back on Friday, Jan. 20, at 8 p.m.

Comedy headliners from the RiotCast Network take the stage on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. featuring three of the top comics.

Singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt return for an acoustic evening of storytelling and music on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 8 p.m.

Country music pianist Phil Vassar returns on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m.

The cast of Beatlemania perform the full range of the band’s hits on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m.