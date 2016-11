Wooster School seventh grader Will Fandetti of Ridgefield has a photograph of his in an exhibit that opened Nov. 13 at the White Barn at South Farms in Morris.

His “Inspired” was one of 60 photos chosen from more than 200 entries from throughout the state to appear in the sixth annual Celebration of Young Photographers exhibit.

A panel of photographers judged the smartphone photographs submitted by students in grades six through 12.