TV Movie Menu: Kick it off with The Usual Suspects

Want to watch a movie this weekend? Here’s what’s playing on broadcast and basic cable television stations.

The Usual Suspects (1995)

Kevin Spacey makes sense of an outrageous and unappealing character in a highly original thriller that still delivers the chills. No surprise, the actor won his first Oscar.

Friday, November 18, 6 p.m., Flix

Splendor in the Grass (1961)

Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty bring teenage romance to life in a thoughtful drama from playwright William Inge. The actress was never better in one of her Oscar-nominated roles.

Friday, November 18, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

The Great Race (1965)

Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis try to recreate their comic magic from Some Like It Hot in this overblown comedy from Blake Edwards. Overdone, but it does have a great pie fight.

Saturday, November 19, 9:15 a.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

Clint Eastwood and Shirley MacLaine have a grand time riding through the hills of Mexico as they try to outsmart the bad guys. Their opposite acting styles create real movie magic.

Saturday, November 19, 10:30 a.m., AMC

Captain Phillips (2013)

Tom Hanks was robbed at the chance to win his third Oscar for his striking performance as a sea captain trying to fight modern-day pirates. The actor reminds us how strong he can be.

Saturday, November 19, 11 a.m., FxE

The Rookie (2002)

Dennis Quaid makes us believe in the potential of the passion an over-the-hill baseball player can bring to the game. Sudsy and sublime, especially for those who love the sport.

Saturday, November 19, 11:20 a.m., FxM

Overboard (1987)

Goldie Hawn has a field day playing an arrogant woman who gets brought down to earth. No matter what part the actress plays she is still our favorite Goldie.

Saturday, November 19, 2:30 p.m., CMT

Jaws (1975)

Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider search for a bigger boat in this Steven Spielberg classic about a man-eating shark. The John Williams music score still thrills.

Saturday, November 19, 3:30 p.m., Turner Classic Movies (TCM)

The Fugitive (1993)

Harrison Ford makes us believe that, while there was a doctor in the house, he didn’t kill his wife in this movie adaptation of the television show. Tommy Lee Jones won an Oscar for leading the chase.

Sunday, November 20, 1:30 p.m., IFC

The River Wild (1994)

Meryl Streep shoots the rapids, fights the bad guys and battles with her estranged husband. And this is supposed to be a vacation. A much-too-watchable film from Curtis Hanson.

Sunday, November 20, 4:30 p.m., IFC

The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Judy Garland makes us laugh, cry and hope for a life over the rainbow in this magical musical about people who simply want a break now and then. Garland is simply magical.

Sunday, November 20, 7 p.m., TBS