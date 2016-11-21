Guthrie named Realtor of the Year

Jefferson Guthrie of Ridgefield, a Coldwell Banker real estate sales associate in Ridgefield, has been named Ridgefield Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year.

“Jefferson is a dedicated member of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage team,” said Joe Maymi, branch vice president of the Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Ridgefield. “It is no surprise that he applies the same passion in volunteering his efforts to the Ridgefield community, as well as the real estate community.”

Guthrie has been licensed in Connecticut since 2004, and has been involved in numerous community service activities, including fund-raising and food drives. He has also served on the board of directors for the Ridgefield Board of Realtors and served as treasurer last year.