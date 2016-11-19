Dilling named Fellow of physicians college

Marylee Dilling MD, an internist and pediatrician practicing in Ridgefield, has been elected a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, the society of internists. The distinction recognizes achievements in internal medicine, the specialty of adult medical care.

Dilling, affiliated with Danbury Hospital, is certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine and in pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics. She was previously elected a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the society of pediatricians.

A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Dilling earned a medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia and completed her combined residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Dilling lives in Redding. She and her husband, Joseph Mohn, welcomed a son in early August. Dilling sees patients at Western Connecticut Medical Group – Ridgefield, 21 South Street. The office number is 203-438-6541.