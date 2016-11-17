Family starts fund in Jamie’s memory

The family of a beloved pet, Jamie, is sponsoring a fund at Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR) to match donations during the next 12 months, up to $100,000.

On the last day of summer, Jamie, a sweet and gentle Sheltie, died two months shy of his 14th birthday. Jamie was cared for by a family that was lucky enough to have the resources to provide him with the best medical care available.

To honor his memory, the family, who is remaining anonymous, is sponsoring the fund to be used to cover medical costs for ROAR dogs and cats — one of the largest costs faced by the shelter.

Jamie was beloved by his family and others, having often visited residents of a nursing home.

To date, ROAR has rescued nearly 4,500 dogs and cats and placed them in loving homes.