ARTalk: Chinese landscape painting

Karen S. Hwang

Dr. Karen S. Hwang will give an ARTalk about Chinese landscape painting at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Her talk, Chinese Landscape Painting from an Angle of Totality, will explore why landscape had endured as the most highly esteemed subject in Chinese painting and why the greatest masters preferred the medium of ink-and-water and its shades of grey for painting the colors of nature.

Dr. Hwang received her Ph.D in the history of art and architecture from Harvard University where she focused on the arts of the Buddhist caves along the Silk Road.

ARTalks is a series is co-sponsored by the library and the Ridgefield Guild of Artists.

For more information and to register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-433-2282

