Letter: Seven simple steps for Democrats

To the Editor:

Dear Democrats,

The election is over and for common good I would like to offer seven simple steps to keep the Democratic Party from being relevant in the next 16 years while we are rebuilding our country.

Keep whining and protesting violently that you have lost.

Blame everybody: uneducated Americans, FBI, Putin, white men, etc.

Keep calling half of the country that disagrees with you racists, homophobes, xenophobes, climate change deniers and uneducated rednecks.

Try to suppress any form of free speech (unless it’s the left threatening death to the president or burning the American flag), get offended by “Merry Christmas” and other things deplorables like to say.

Get your information from the Mainstream Media, preferably the New York Times — not only are they the virtual pulse of America, but they also donate to your party 97:3

Never let the thought that last eight years of Obama failure and your corrupt candidate might be responsible for your loss enter your mind.