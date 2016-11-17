Ridgefield girls second at Class LL swim meet

Winning four events, the Ridgefield High girls swim team was able to finish second — for the second straight year — to perennial power Greenwich at the Class LL state championship meet Wednesday night at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven.

Ridgefield had 570.5 points to easily top Staples (470 points) for the runner-up spot behind Greenwich, which won its seventh consecutive Class LL title with a commanding 854 points.

Senior Marcie Maguire led the Tigers with a pair of first-place finishes in individual events that she also won last year. Maguire defended her title in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.81 and also repeated as champion in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.87.

Maguire lowered her own previous meet record in the 100 backstroke (54.91 last season) and came close to breaking her own Class LL mark in the 200 freestyle (1:50.27, also set last season). She holds the state record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 54.13.

Classmate Lindsey Gordon added a first-place finish for Ridgefield in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.94. Gordon came close to eclipsing the meet-record of 1:03.67, which was set in 2009 by Greenwich’s Emily Weir.

Maguire and Gordon also combined with sophomores Elissa Clancy and Hannah Snyder to win the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:46.41.

Sophomore Anna Turner was another standout for the Tigers, placing second in both the 200 freestyle (1:53.16) and the 500 freestyle (5:06.21).

Micaela O’Malley, Hannah Snyder, Gordon and Maguire teamed to finish second in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:29.62. The Tigers were second to Greenwich (3:29.43), as both teams were faster than the previous Class LL record of 3:30.16.

Ridgefield’s biggest single-event point haul came in the 100 breaststroke. In addition to Gordon’s victory, the Tigers got a third-place finish from Jenna Leonard (1:07.78), a fifth-place finish from Hanna Sotolongo (1:10.08), and a sixth-place finish from Clancy (1:10.22). Those four top-six finishes added up to 103 points.

Also finishing in the top-eight for Ridgefield were Gordon in the 200 individual medley (fifth, 2:09.06) and O’Malley in the 100 freestyle (sixth, 53.38) and the 50 freestyle (eighth, 25.91).

O’Malley, Leonard, Emma Brody and Turner contributed a fifth-place finish in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:40.31.

Hannah Snyder won a pair of B Finals to finish ninth overall in the 50 freestyle (24.33) and the 100 freestyle (52.92).

Adding points with top-24 finishes for Ridgefield were Leonard (14th, 1:59.68) in the 200 freestyle; Julia Weiner (17th, 2:15.58), Hayley Snyder (20th, 2:22.31) and Annette Myers (23rd, 2:25.05) in the 200 IM; Brody (20th, 25.50) in the 50 freestyle; Alaina Harris (21st, 266.50 points), Gabrielle LaCoille (22nd, 256.35 points) and Ruby Verbitsky (23rd, 253.35 points) in the diving competition; Clancy (11th, 1:00.16), Hayley Snyder (19th, 1:03.34) and Nicole Greene (24th, 1:05.08) in the 100 butterfly; Jennifer Xiong (24th, 56.97) in the 100 freestyle; Jenna Budicini (22nd, 5:34.82) in the 500 freestyle; and Weiner (11th, 1:00.62) in the 100 backstroke.