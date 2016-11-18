Letter: To my ‘liberal’ friends

To the Editor:

Please, show me the many letters to the editor you wrote to protest the abuses by the all-powerful IRS against conservative political groups. Tell me about all of the phone calls you made to the White House to object to their legal persecution of the Little Sisters of the Poor.

And tell me how forward-looking you were, when you contacted Harry Reid’s office to insist that he not even speak about a “nuclear option” for confirmations, just in case the tables are turned against you.

But since you did none of these, please spare us the faux angst regarding the incoming Trump administration.

Because, should anyone’s Constitutional rights be abused, you will not only have all of the mainstream media screaming about it 24/7, and the New York Times plastering it on page 1, but you can count on me to write the letters and make the phone calls that you failed to do.

Ray Martin