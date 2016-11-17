The Ridgefield Press

Kyle Eichman, Arianna Krajcer engaged

Kyle Eichman and Arianna Krajcer

 

Mr. and Mrs. James Eichman of Ridgefield have announced the engagement of their son, Kyle, to Arianna Krajcer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Zvonimir Krajcer of Houston, Texas.

Krajcer is a 2010 graduate of Episcopal High School in Houston and of Southern Methodist University. Eichman is a 2009 graduate of Ridgefield High School and a graduate of Auburn University. Both currently live and work in Houston.

The couple were engaged on Aug. 5 in Houston. Their wedding is planned for the fall of 2017 in Austin, Texas.

