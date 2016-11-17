The Ridgefield Press

Early Press next week

By The Ridgefield Press on November 17, 2016 in Business, News · 0 Comments

With Thanksgiving next week, The Press will publish a day early, Wednesday, Nov. 23, instead of the customary Thursday publication date.

The change does not affect any deadlines for news or letters to the editor.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Police investigate vehicle larcenies at childcare facilities Next Post TV Movie Menu: Kick it off with The Usual Suspects
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress