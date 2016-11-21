Lauren Bergren to marry Tyler Gore

Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Bergren of Berlin have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lauren, to Tyler Gore, son of Deborah Gore and the late John Gore of Ridgefield.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Berlin High School and a 2013 graduate of Western Connecticut State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She is currently employed by a mass media company.

The groom is a 2004 graduate of Ridgefield High School, and also a 2012 graduate of Western Connecticut State University, with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He took over his family’s business, where he is currently focused on home design and remodeling.

The couple became engaged on vacation in Aruba last summer and plan to marry in June on the Connecticut shoreline. A honeymoon to South Africa is planned.