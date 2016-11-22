The Ridgefield Press

Orchestra: soprano sings holiday favorites

By George Leeman, Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra on November 22, 2016 in Entertainment, Happenings · 0 Comments

Monica Yunus — Becca Fay photo

 

 

Soprano Monica Yunus will sing four virtuoso and familiar selections — two famous arias (Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Zion and How Beautiful Are the Feet) from Handel’s Messiah, Adam’s O Holy Night, and Mozart’s Exsultate jubilate — at the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

As a principal artist on the roster of the Metropolitan Opera for 10 seasons Yunus had major roles, including the Countess in The Marriage of Figaro and Pamina in The Magic Flute. She has given recitals throughout the world, including the Americas, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, and her concerts with tenor Plácido Domingo in Amman, Jordan, received rave reviews. She graduated from the Juilliard School and is the daughter of Muhammad Yunus, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006.

The program also includes Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. The concert will be conducted by Kevin Fitzgerald. There will be a pre-concert talk by Maestro Fitzgerald at 7 p.m. in the auditorium prior to the concert.

The concert is sponsored by Payden & Rygel Investment Management.

More information may be found by visiting the orchestra website, ridgefieldsymphony.org, or by calling 203-438-3889.

