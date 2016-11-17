Police investigate vehicle larcenies at childcare facilities

The Ridgefield Police Department is currently investigating two separate reports of larcenies from motor vehicles that place between 4:15 and 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, that took place at two different childcare facilities in town.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said in a press release that in both cases an unknown individual, or individuals, entered the vehicles through an unlocked door and stole a pocketbook.

“At this point in the investigation we have determined that the suspect(s) parked in the parking lot and waited for the parent to exit their vehicle and go inside the childcare facility,” Capt. Kreitz said.

“The suspect(s) then went into the unlocked vehicle, stole the items and left the scene.”

The suspect vehicle is a newer model Kia Sedona minivan white in color with unknown out of state plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Victoria Ryan at the Ridgefield Police Department (203-438-6531) or the Anonymous Tip Line (203-431-2345).

“We would like to remind everyone to never leave valuables in your vehicle and always make sure they are locked,” Capt. Kretiz said. “Please report any suspicious activity.”