The 39 Steps, mystery and hilarity

The Ridgefield Theater Barn opens with the fast-paced whodunit, The 39 Steps. A theatrical staging of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film, the play was adapted by Patrick Barlowe and John Buchan, is directed by Katherine Ray and will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings from Nov. 18 to Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Set the play in 1935 London and Scotland, mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a spy novel, and add a dash of Monty Python and you have The 39 Steps, a high-energy caper packed with laughs and more than 150 characters (portrayed by of Matt Austin, Joe Harding, Bob Lussier, and Suzanne Powers), an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance. A man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon a mysterious organization called The 39 Steps is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and veterans. Seating is cabaret-style and patrons are encouraged to bring food and drink to enjoy before the show. Doors open one hour before curtain. Reservations and more information available at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org