Artist Montanari’s ‘Fair Days’ in show

Fair Days

Fair Days

 

“Fair Days,” a follow-up to artist and Ridgefield native Thom Montanari’s “Danbury Racearena,” will be unveiled at the Danbury Museum & Historical Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 1 p.m.

While completing his last year of art school in 1981, Montanari attended the last day of the Danbury Fair with a camera to capture scenes he could one day paint.

“My creative inspiration and ideas are most often hatched long ago and ferment until it’s time to bring them to life,” Montanari said.

Montanari will be releasing limited-edition 33- by 26-inch prints of Fair Days, with a percentage of the sale being donated to the museum. Prints are also available at  montanaristudio.com

