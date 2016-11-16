Ridgefield rallies to beat Greenwich, make first state final

What did Ridgefield High girls volleyball head coach Lidania Cibere tell her team after it lost the first two sets in Wednesday night’s Class LL state semifinal against Greenwich.

“Remember your roles … do things to the best of your ability and we’ve got this,” said Cibere. “It wasn’t anything more; we didn’t want to put too much pressure on them.”

Three thrilling sets later, the Tigers did have this: An unlikely victory and a first-ever berth in the state finals.

In an epic comeback, fourth-seed Ridgefield rallied to beat top-seed Greenwich, 3-2, winning by scores of 15-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17, and 15-9.

The Tigers (21-3) will now play another conference rival, third-seed Stamford, in the Class LL championship match this Saturday (Nov. 19) at 4 p.m. at East Haven High School. Stamford, which beat the Tigers, 3-0, in the recent FCIAC semifinals, swept second-seed Amity in another semifinal on Wednesday.

Down two sets to none against Greenwich, Ridgefield fell behind, 12-10, in the third set and looked headed for a season-ending loss. But the Tigers rebounded to go ahead, 23-20, before Greenwich held off four set points and tied the score at 24-24. A kill from middle hitter Alicia Hill then restarted Ridgefield, which took the next two points to win the set.

The Tigers got off to a 13-6 lead in the fourth set and were not seriously threatened in their 25-17 triumph, which tied the match at 2-2 and forced a winner-take-all fifth set.

Greenwich was able to recover and open an early 6-3 lead in the fifth set, but Ridgefield tied the score at 7-7 and then won eight of the next 10 points to complete its rally and book a spot in the state finals.

Although the Tigers had lost to Greenwich, 3-0, earlier this season, senior outside hitter Elizabeth Middlebrook said Ridgefield was not about to be swept again despite dropping the first two sets Wednesday night.

“We were like, ‘no, we’re not losing this way again,’ ” said Middlebrook, who excelled with 15 kills, 11 service points and 14 digs. “We came out [in the third set] with a lot of heart and a lot of momentum and played like a team, which is ultimately what won the match for us.”

Setter Katie Linekin had 33 assists, six digs, five service points and three kills for the Tigers. Caroline Curnal added 21 digs, nine kills and nine service points, while defensive specialist Nicole Nielsen had 18 service points and 14 digs. Hill finished with 10 kills, and Valerie Johnson had 14 digs.

Press Sports Reporter Jimmy Green contributed reporting to this story.