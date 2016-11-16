For the second year in a row, the Ridgefield High girls soccer team is headed to the Class LL state championship game.

And for the second straight year, the Tigers will need to knock off an unbeaten Glastonbury team in order to win the first state title in program history.

Getting goals from Alexandra Damron, Natalie Brassinga and Molly Nethercott, third-seed Ridgefield defeated previously unbeaten and second-seeded Suffield, 3-0, in a Class LL semifinal game Wednesday night in Middletown.

With the victory, the Tigers (21-2) advance to the state finals against top-seed Glastonbury (19-0) this Saturday (Nov. 19) at 11 a.m. at Willow Brook Park in New Britain. Glastonbury, which downed Wilton, 2-0, in another semifinal Wednesday, beat Ridgefield, 5-3, in last season’s Class LL championship game.

“It really is a testament to how well our girls play and the effort they put into the program,” said Ridgefield head coach Iain Golding following the win over Suffield. “Now, this year it is our job to close it out.”

Suffield actually had the better of play at the start of the game and came close to taking the lead in the first minute on a shot that rang off the post. But Ridgefield eventually settled down and asserted itself, going ahead 1-0 when Damron scored on an assist from Katie Jasminski in the 12th minute.

A little more than 10 minutes later the lead increased to 2-0 as Natalie Brassinga made a nice dribbling run before sending a shot into the Suffield net. Damron was given an assist on the goal.

The Tigers carried their two-goal advantage through the rest of the first half and deep into the second half. Off a corner kick with just under eight minutes to play, Nethercott put home a loose ball in the Suffield box to give Ridgefield a 3-0 lead. Fellow defender Claire Middlebrook assisted on the goal, which ended the night’s scoring and turned the team’s thoughts to Glastonbury.

“Right now, it is a special feeling to be able to play in the state [finals] game again after making it last year,” said Jasminski. “I am so excited to play, and I know everyone on the team wants revenge to win states against [Glastonbury] this time.”

Notes: The Tigers will be playing in their third state title game. Ridgefield lost to Simsbury, 1-0, in the Class L finals in 1992 before falling to Glastonbury last year.

With its victory over Wilton on Wednesday, Glastonbury has now won 59 straight games. The Tomahawks are ranked fourth in the latest Top Drawer Soccer top-50 national rankings. Ridgefield is currently ranked 46th.

Press Sports Reporter Chris Sacchi contributed reporting to this story.