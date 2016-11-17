In this week’s Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press

On this week’s front page: Ridgefield reacts to the election results, Old West Mountain Road neighbors push back a public hearing, Main Street gets a new restaurant, high schoolers rally behind a favorite teacher of theirs, Ridgefielder Robert Vaughn gets a remembrance, and the school board begins talks about pushing back school times.

  • The public flexed its muscle at a planning meeting Tuesday night and caused the applicant for a proposed drug rehab facility to ask for a postponed public hearing date. And who said democracy was dead?
  • Well, some folks would argue that it is after witnessing the surprising result of last week’s election. Others, including one Ridgefielder who attended President-elect Donald Trump’s victory celebration in Manhattan last Tuesday night, would say that the voters spoke and the results are unquestionably clear: it’s time for a change. The Press got a wide array of election reactions.
  • The actor Robert Vaughn had an interesting career that included over 200 film and TV credits, but how did he get a “Dr.” pre-fixed to his name? The long-time Ridgefield resident is remembered on the front page.
  • Inside the paper, the fight to preserve the German program up at the high school rages on.
  • It’s far from the only battle being waged up at RHS: Both current and former students are petitioning for the reinstatement of Latin teacher Dan Bowen.
  • And back down in town, the Board of Education is looking at how it can delay the start of school to give those aforementioned high schoolers a later start time.
  • In the C section, a Ridgefielder and former IBM executive has penned a book that explains statistics simply.
  • Also in the People pages is this weekend’s happenings: a large dose of holiday fairs and festivals that are popping around town.
