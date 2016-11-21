Artist Shirvell displays at Ross Bread Shoppe

Ridgefield artist Clarice M. Shirvell will have her paintings on display at Ross Bread Shoppe & Coffee House in November.

Shirvell grew up in Fairfield County, the daughter of parents from Argentina, and has lived in Ridgefield for the past 25 years and is married with four sons.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to express myself through the visual arts. I sketch whenever I have a moment; a pad and pen are with me wherever I go. Sketching is calming and meditative for me, as well as makes me see the world around me and appreciate its beauty in something that may be overlooked in a busy life,” she said.

She has exhibited throughout Connecticut and New York and has been chosen for several juried shows, recently for a national juried show of women artists at the Slater Memorial Museum of Art. She earned a bachelor’s degree in both studio art and accounting from Marymount College.