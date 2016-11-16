Organ virtuoso Ryan in series debut

Jonathan Ryan, concert organ virtuoso, will make his Fountain Music Series debut Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at First Congregational Church.

Born into a musical family in Charlotte, N.C., Ryan started playing the organ at the age of 8. He received his bachelor’s degree at the Cleveland Institute of Music and his master of music degree at the Eastman School of Music.

He holds six first-prize awards from major international organ competitions as well as the highest ranking certifications of the American Guild of Organists, the Fellow certificate, and the Choirmaster certificate. He currently serves as associate director of music at Christ Church in Greenwich.

Ryan will be playing the church’s 42-rank Wicks-Buchanan pipe organ, which was rebuilt in 2015. Sunday’s program will include works by Marcel Dupré and Maurice Duruflé.

For more information, visit the church website at firstcongregational.com or call the church office at 203-438-8077.