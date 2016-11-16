Youth orchestra’s concert is Sunday

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra will present its first concert of the season on Sunday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield High School auditorium, featuring performances by the three WCYO ensembles.

The String Ensemble, led by Justin Elkins, will perform arrangements from the Renaissance and Baroque periods by Telemann, Vivaldi and Dowland, and will include Masterpiece Theatre’s signature theme.

The Wind Ensemble’s selections will include the melodies of Blue Ridge Saga by James Swearingen and the rhythms of Vertigo by Chris Bernotas, under the direction of Albert Montecalvo.

The Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Eric Mahl, will present works from the Romantic period with pieces by Russian composers: Rachmaninoff’s Capriccio on Gypsy themes and Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol, an orchestral suite based on Spanish folk songs.

Upcoming offerings include performances by the Holiday Winds during the Holiday Stroll in early December and select auditions on Dec. 1 for strings and brass.

More information on the orchestra in available at wctyo.org