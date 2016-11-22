The Ridgefield Press

Folk singalongs

By The Ridgefield Press on November 22, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Songs from the many different folk and theater traditions will be performed on Sundays at the Ridgefield Library, Jan. 22, Feb. 12, March 26, May 7 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the downstairs program room.

Patriotic songs and folk songs, such as Shenandoah, America the Beautiful, Oklahoma, Let There Be Peace on Earth, and You’ve Got A Friend, will be a part of the singalong.

“We need to keep singing these great songs,” said musical hosts Edwin Taylor, Faith Ferry and Deborah Katchko-Gray.

Participants are invited to bring drums and guitars. More information is available from [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Genealogy Next Post Marjorie M. Pelliccione, 81
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress