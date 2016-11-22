Folk singalongs

Songs from the many different folk and theater traditions will be performed on Sundays at the Ridgefield Library, Jan. 22, Feb. 12, March 26, May 7 from 3 to 4 p.m. in the downstairs program room.

Patriotic songs and folk songs, such as Shenandoah, America the Beautiful, Oklahoma, Let There Be Peace on Earth, and You’ve Got A Friend, will be a part of the singalong.

“We need to keep singing these great songs,” said musical hosts Edwin Taylor, Faith Ferry and Deborah Katchko-Gray.

Participants are invited to bring drums and guitars. More information is available from [email protected]