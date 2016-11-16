Statin interactions with other drugs

Cholesterol-lowering statins can interact with other heart medications, but there are ways to navigate the problem, according to the American Heart Association (AHA). Statins are among the most widely prescribed drugs in the United States, with roughly 25% of Americans over the age of 40 taking them. They are prescribed for people suffering from atherosclerosis (clogged arteries) or who may be at risk for that condition. Many statin users also take other cardiovascular drugs.

Researchers report that the benefits of taking the drugs in combination generally outweigh the risks, but patients and their doctors should be aware of how the drugs might interact. A wide range of medications can interact with statins, according to the AHA. These include other cholesterol drugs called fibrates, particularly gemfibrozil; blood pressure medications, known as calcium channel blockers, like amlodipine, verapamil and diltiazem; clot preventing drugs such as warfarin and ticagrelor; drugs that treat heart rhythm problems like amiodarone, dronedarone and digoxin; and heart failure medications such as ivabradine and sacubitril/valsartan. The most common issue is that other drugs raise statin levels in the blood, which can, in turn, increase the risk of muscle-related side effects. In another possible interaction, statins can raise blood levels of clot-preventing warfarin, possibly increasing the risk of internal bleeding. However, many of the interactions between statins and other heart drugs are relatively minor and can be limited by reducing the statin dose. In some cases, there are drug combinations that should be avoided altogether. Generally speaking, statins are considered very safe, effective medications, but it is important to discuss with a physician all medications and over-the-counter supplements to avoid potential interactions.