Senior Scene: Be honest with your doctor

There are some serious deceptions going on in doctor’s offices — half truths, not so innocent omissions, even outright lies. Whether you’re embarrassed, fear judgment, or don’t want to hear another lecture, being candid when it comes to your health is crucial. If it helps, know that your doctor has heard it all.

Here are nine of the most important facts to share with your doctor, or risk harming your health, in case you are tempted to hold your tongue:

Whether you smoke, and how much. You have a mysterious growth. You don’t always take your meds when you should. Your drinking habits. You didn’t take all your antibiotics. Your use of herbal or dietary supplements. How much you are eating and exercising — for real. How much sun you get. You forgot to fast before a medical test.

