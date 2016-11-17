Thrift Shop: Send in the clowns

Circus clowns have found their way to the Thrift Shop. These friendly-looking clowns come in a variety of shapes, sizes and materials with colorful costumes, wigs and footwear. Cheer up someone’s day and send in the clowns.

The Calico Critters are also quite cheerful. The set includes a cow and panda family and a cozy cottage. Some cuddly baby dolls are available as well.

A set of little felt bags teaches children colors through food. For example, in the yellow bag is a lemon; the brown bag a pretzel, etc. The bags are shaped like small shopping totes, come in five colors, and have several soft felt food items in each.

Is your child left-handed? Introduce the game of golf to him or her with a set of Intech Lancer junior golf clubs. The set includes a driver, 6- and 7-iron, 4/5 hybrid, and a putter in an appropriately sized golf bag.

Bring the kids and come find something cheerful, colorful and fun at the Thrift Shop. We’re open Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 15 Catoonah Street. We also welcome your donations during these times.