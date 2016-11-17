Churches, temple plan Thanksgiving choir

Congregation Shir Shalom and the Ridgefield Clergy Association is inviting any interested singers to join a community choir for a Thanksgiving service at Shir Shalom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a choir rehearsal at 6 p.m. for any interested singers. Contact Cantor Debbie Katchko-Gray [email protected] for the music.

Daniela Sikora, conductor and director of The Ridgefield Chorale, will be conducting the choir that evening.

Congregation Shir Shalom is at 46 Peaceable Street; more information, 203-438-6589.