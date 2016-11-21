Victorian and Arts and Crafts decor styles with a tour of Lockwood-Mathews Mansion is a new class in Ridgefield Continuing Education. The survey of Victorian and Arts and Crafts styles will discuss what influenced their styles, elements of their style, and include examples of homes in Britain and the United States which feature their styles.

The first class will be held at the Venus Building in Ridgefield. The second class will meet at Lockwood-Mathews mansion in Norwalk, and their staff will provide a tour and discuss the history of the house and its architecture and furnishings.

Instructor Linda Keefer has degrees in history and education, and was a student of the historian of the Preservation Movement in the United States, Dr. Charles Hosmer. Keefer’s Pinterest design page has more than 40,000 followers. Tuition is $45 and includes museum admission. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $35. Class meets Friday, Dec. 2 and 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Advance registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812