ROAR: Resilience

Dogs are said to be man’s best friend, but sadly, the reverse isn’t always true. This story is both a tear jerker and a testament to the resilience of the canine spirit. Hemi is a Chihuahua mix, about 5 years old. All we know about his back story is that his family surrendered him to a shelter in South Carolina. When he arrived at ROAR, the poor little guy was in a near catatonic state. When I first met him, I was asked to take him to a quiet room and just hold him. He burrowed his sweet head into my neck and stayed that way for 30 minutes. When I brought him back to his kennel, he clung on at first, and then seemed to give up all hope. He turned away, lay down in his bed, and didn’t look back. He looked like the saddest dog in the world and it broke my heart.

Fast forward a few weeks with lots of socialization and one-on-one snuggling, and Hemi is a different dog. He is happy to see visitors and his ears and tail perk up when he plays in the yard with other dogs his size. We think he will be happiest in a quiet home with another dog and a dedicated human willing to spend time with him as he gains confidence and settles into his forever home. Could it be yours?

Like all of ROAR’s animals, Hemi has been neutered and is up to date on all vaccinations.

Come meet him at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter at 45 South Street, Ridgefield. We are open Sundays 12 to 2; Mondays and Saturdays 11 to 3; and Thursdays and Fridays 11 to 3 and 6 to 8. For more information, visit www.roar-ridgefield.org or call 203-438-0158.