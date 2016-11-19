Are you looking for the perfect gift for the college students in your life? Ridgefield Parks and Recreation’s Home for the Holidays membership will help them stay in shape over their winter break. They can swim laps, work out in the Wellness Center and enjoy group fitness classes. With the proof of a college ID, students can purchase a two-month membership.

Come and take your holiday photos with our tree decorated by the Ridgefield Woman’s Club. This is a perfect photo opportunity for your holiday cards. The tree will be available during recreation center hours from Dec. 3 to 31.

The hills are alive at Ridgefield Parks and Recreation! Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are invited to participate in our Friday Night Drama Club. Students will be performing in The Sound of Music. Everyone gets a speaking role and everyone sings and dances. Classes start on Friday, Jan. 13, at the recreation center. Students in kindergarten through second grade meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Students in third through eighth grade meet from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and are asked to bring dinner with them to class. More information is available at ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.