Ridgefield Library: Benefits for cardholders

A Ridgefield Library card gives residents access to myriad collections and services in person and online. Did you know that your card also gets you some other special benefits?

Show your card at the box office for discount admission at the Ridgefield Playhouse to great cultural programming from the Metropolitan Opera, Bolshoi Ballet and National Theatre, live in HD.

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club offers library users discounted admission to its craft fair coming up on Nov. 19 — a great way to support an organization that in turn supports so many groups in town, including the library.

Thanksgiving weekend your card is worth even more during Library Days at Books on the Common. Shop local and show your card at the cash register, and the store will donate 15% of your purchase value to the library.

Don’t have a card? It’s easy to sign up anytime at the circulation desk. As a special incentive, new registrants receive a voucher for free tickets to the Ridgefield Playhouse HD film series. They also get a coupon worth 10% off their next purchase from our library store featuring convenience and gift items for readers and writers.

Get details of all these perks online at ridgefieldlibrary.org and get everyone in your family a library card today.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009, or [email protected]