Mountainside requests adjournment until Jan. 3 for public hearings on drug rehab facility

Mountainside, an alcohol and drug treatment center seeking a rehabilitation facility on Old West Mountain Road, requested Wednesday that a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29, not be opened by the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission until Jan. 3.

The decision to adjourn followed Tuesday night’s zoning meeting that was attended by about 100 residents who had concerns about such a facility in a residential zone.

Matthew Eakin, Mountainside’s executive vice president, told The Press Wednesday, Nov. 16, that the decision to adjourn the hearing was made “to provide Mountainside an opportunity to meet with neighbors and address their concerns.”

Since the zoning meeting Tuesday night was only to accept the Sunset Hall application, the residents were told to come back for the public hearings.

The group left the meeting and held its own meeting in nearby Yanity gym and had discussions with First Selectman Rudy Marconi, who offered town meeting space on Saturday so the neighbors could continue to learn more and discuss a strategy in opposition.

“The applicant has the right to present his application, just as the public has the right to express their opinion and ask questions,” said Chairwoman Rebecca Mucchetti to the crowded room Tuesday night.

She said the commission would schedule a site walk for Sunday, Nov. 20, and it was obligated under state statute to schedule the hearing within 35 days of receiving the application.

One resident wondered if they could request an alternate date, noting that the Thanksgiving holiday makes Nov. 29 an inconvenient date for many.

“We have to start within the statutory timeline,” Mucchetti said. “We have to establish a public hearing and begin it then.

“We can’t wait until after the first of the year,” she said, addressing a resident who proposed a public hearing in 2017 to give residents more time to organize.

She told The Press Wednesday that she was mistaken and, after speaking to the commission’s attorney, was able to determine that the commission had 65 days to schedule a public hearing.

“Jan. 3 falls within that 65-day window,” she explained. “I was wrong about the 35 days and was mistaken in my comments to the public last night.”

Mucchetti told the room Tuesday she expected there to be multiple public hearings on the application.

“There will be no discussion on the application this evening, and we won’t be taking any public comments, but now you’ll know what the process is going forward,” she said.

The Jan. 3 public hearing is tentatively set to take place in the gymnasium of Veterans Park Elementary School.

“The public interest is very high for this application so we’ve had to change where we normally meet,” Mucchetti said Wednesday.

Chuck Lampe, who’s property borders Sunset Hall to the south, told The Press Wednesday that the new public hearing time was “obviously better than Nov. 29 but again they schedule us in the middle of holiday activities when our numbers will be significantly reduced.”

Read more about this story in tomorrow’s print edition of The Ridgefield Press and watch Coffee Break on the HAN Network at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, where host Kate Czaplinski will interview editor Steve Coulter to talk about covering the application and the citizen’s petitioning against it.