Santa fire truck visit in seventh year







For the seventh season, the Ridgefield Professional Firefighters union is collaborating with Santa and his elves to surprise the town’s children. Between now and Friday, Dec. 2, parents may register online for a daytime visit from Santa, who will arrive with his helpers via fire truck, present each child with a gift, and pose for photos with the family.

Visits will take place on Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Parents may choose a general time period that works best for their family. Groups are welcome. A limited number of stops will be available each day.

Register online at www.local1739.org. A minimum donation of $100 per stop is required. Deadline for registration is Dec. 2. For more information, contact Lt. Tony Cerulli at [email protected]

All proceeds from the event go into IAFF Local 1739’s charitable fund to help families in need throughout the year.