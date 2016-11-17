Wreath Festival is this weekend

Prepare to deck your halls at this weekend’s Wreath Festival, which runs Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission all weekend long. You’ll find beautifully decorated wreaths, garlands and swags along with irresistible miniature boxwood trees. The holiday boutique will be brimming with beautiful goods for all of your gift-giving needs, including Thanksgiving hostess gifts. The free entertainment throughout the weekend will boost your holiday spirit, and the art exhibit by your fellow members is likely to amaze and impress you.

This fun community-wide event is all about you. As a member, you benefit directly from the festival’s proceeds. The dollars raised will help to keep the doors open, lights on and the building cozy and warm for you. More importantly, those funds will fill the gap between what you pay and what it actually costs to provide all of your classes and activities here.

To kick up more support for lifelong learning, attend Friday evening’s opening Beefsteak Community Feast, which puts a contemporary spin on old-time beefsteak dinners. The $150 ticket includes an all-you-can-eat meal catered by Sarah Bouissou, bottomless libations, boisterous fun, and complimentary aprons.

Finally, join us in thanking our Wreath Festival sponsors (Union Savings Bank, Ridgefield Crossings, Joanne and John Patrick), Beefsteak sponsors (Fairfield County Bank, Winters Bros. Waste Management, The Chefs’ Warehouse), and the many wreath designers who gave their time, treasure and talent to raise funds for you.

Founders Hall will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25.