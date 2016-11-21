The holiday season is upon us, and as always we are busy here at Lounsbury House! This year we are extremely excited to host Santa and Mrs. Claus after our town’s tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 25. We hope you will come visit them, take some family photos and make some memories! Friday, Dec. 2, is the Holiday Stroll and we are once again delighted to be a starting point for horses and carriages. We will also be opening the house to any non-profit that would like to set up a table. If you are an interested non-profit, please give us a call to reserve your space. We look forward to seeing you!

Ladies Night returns on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 9. Lots of fun is planned, including wine, hors d’oeuvres and shopping! We have a huge variety of different vendors, ranging from candles to jewelry to makeup, so plan on doing some holiday shopping here! Tickets are $10 in advance and available on our website, lounsburyhouse.org

If you haven’t planned your holiday party yet, Lounsbury House is the perfect place to host one. Rent the whole house or just a room — we offer flexible options to fit your needs. Please call as, 203-438-6962. As always, we are happy to help!