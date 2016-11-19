Keeler Tavern Museum: Be a hero — join, or renew your membership

In nonprofit organizations like Keeler Tavern Museum, members’ input is key. Not surprisingly, many nonprofits’ governance practices mirror, to some degree, the way our local, state and national governments work. In our case, members nominate and choose our board of directors. They approve the bylaws that guide the relationships between the public we serve, our members, our elected leadership, and our executive director. In short, members’ choices determine how the museum shapes its mission, policies and future.

Many households in Ridgefield and surrounding towns recently received our membership appeal, accompanied by the annual report. In the report, we acknowledged the heroes that participated in our success in the past fiscal year. These heroes included members, donors, volunteers, program participants, and collaborating businesses and nonprofits.

The museum welcomes any level of participation. Even if you’ve never set foot on our site, you have a stake in our future because, as long as we can maintain the property, you will be able to walk or drive by and admire its beauty and historical significance.

People risked their lives, right here in Ridgefield at Keeler Tavern, in April 1777, to establish a new form of representative government — one that to this day, despite its flaws, is still one of the most functional in the world. They showed us that true participation isn’t passive. Be a hero, like them, to the museum. Join those whose voting voice and involvement make our future possible. Join or renew at keelertavernmuseum.org