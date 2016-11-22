Drawing, painting

The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on November 22, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Drawing and painting classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Drawing for Beginners meets on Thursdays, Dec. 1 through Feb. 2 (seven sessions) from 10 a.m. to noon at the Venus Building (use Governor Street entrance, opposite police station). Cost is $149 (materials list on website).  

Explore the Mediums includes charcoal, pastel, watercolor and oil by spending a two-hour class on each medium. Explore meets on Mondays, Dec. 5, 12, 19; Jan. 9, 23 and 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cost is $128, plus a $20 fee payable to the instructor at the first class covers all materials and supplies needed.

The instructor, Laura McCormick, is a freelance artist specializing in charcoal and pastel portraiture. Advance registration required. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older discount available. Advance registration required. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

