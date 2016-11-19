Gala honors past presidents

Keeler Tavern Museum’s annual fund-raiser, the Cannonball Gala, on Oct. 21 at the Salem Golf Club in North Salem, N.Y., honored the museum’s past presidents from the last 50 years.

The Anna Keeler Award for Excellence in History and Civics Education was presented to Bridgeport seventh grade teacher Jennifer Russell.

It was an evening of dinner and dancing, as well as live and silent auctions. The evening included a surprise song and dance performance in the style of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton by students from Danbury High School.