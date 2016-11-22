Sheep stroll at Hickories

The annual Sheep Stroll at the Hickories on Lounsbury Road is Sunday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m. The stroll is the tradition of leading expectant sheep out of their autumn pastures and into the winter barn. Attendees gather to guide the way for the sheep and listen to holiday bells ring as the flock comes home to their mangers.

The stroll is $5 per person; spots can be reserved at thehickories.org.

The holiday farm store also opens on Dec. 4 and will remain open for winter hours Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.