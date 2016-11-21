Studio Knitting for All is available through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

The class is for both beginners and those who want to continue from where they are. The participant will learn the basic stitches and develop skills in maintaining an even tension in the piece. The instructor will provide practice needles and practice yarn until the participant determines a project. Projects have included knitting a scarf, sweater, blanket, and handbag.

Instructor Lizabeth Doty, a professional educator for more than 35 years, has taught knitting to students of all ages. This six session class meets on Tuesdays, Nov. 29; Dec. 6, 13; Jan. 10, 17 and 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Park School. Cost is $128. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $96. Class size limited. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.